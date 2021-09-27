Damian Priest Keeps United States Title At WWE Extreme Rules

Damian Priest was at a storyline disadvantage when he put the WWE United States Title on the line in his latest title defense at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event when he wrestled Jeff Hardy and Sheamus in a triple threat match.

The match saw everyone get their key spots in. Sheamus even mocked Hardy’s signature celebrations before hitting a knee drop off the top rope to Priest. Priest with a chokeslam off the top rope to Sheamus but Hardy hit a Swanton Bomb to both stars. Priest rolled up Sheamus for the win.

WWE originally announced that Sheamus would challenge Priest for the United States Title at Extreme Rules. However, on Monday’s Raw, WWE booked Sheamus against Jeff Hardy with the stipulation that if he won then he would be added to the title match and make it a triple threat bout at Extreme Rules.

Obviously, Hardy won the match and was added to the title bout. After it, a brawl between Priest and Sheamus was broken up by officials. It started when Sheamus got in Priest’s face and shoved him.

Last month at SummerSlam, Priest won the United States Title from Sheamus. Two weeks ago on Raw, Priest retained the title against Hardy after Hardy answered his open challenge.

Sheamus earned a title shot to become the number one contender after defeating Drew McIntyre on Raw three weeks ago.