Dan Lambert Is Living His Best Life In AEW

Dan Lambert is having the time of his life in AEW.

Lambert is the head honcho of the famed MMA gym, American Top Team. He has been making appearances on AEW ranting about how the fans and the roster have gotten soft. He manages Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, who are the “Men of the Year.”

Cageside Seats interviewed Lambert, who admitted that he’s enjoying himself quite a bit in AEW.

“It’s fun as s—t. What am I going to say? It’s a blast. You got 45 years of practicing in front of your mirror as a wrestling fan, yelling at everybody. I was always playing the heel my whole life. I always liked the bad guys.”

Lambert has been a longtime wrestling fan. It was reported by Fightful Select that he is quite popular backstage in AEW. It’s been said that many of the ATT fighters who have appeared on AEW TV are also well-liked.

Dan Lambert will play a pivotal role in tonight’s (Sept. 24) episode of AEW Rampage. He’ll be at ringside for the big tag team match between Men of the Year and the team of Chris Jericho and Jake Hager of The Inner Circle. This episode was taped on Sept. 22 inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.