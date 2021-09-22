Don Callis Responds To Bryan Danielson’s ‘Thank You’ Letter To WWE

Don Callis, “The Invisible Hand” for Kenny Omega, has offered a backhanded compliment to Bryan Danielson’s “Thank You” letter to WWE.

Danielson made the decision to sign with AEW once his WWE contract was up. “The American Dragon” admitted to reporters that it wasn’t an easy decision to make. He left the company on good terms.

Ahead of AEW Grand Slam, Danielson penned a special letter expressing gratitude to WWE through the Players Tribune.

Bryan Danielson is set to meet AEW World Champion Kenny Omega inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Sept. 22. Omega’s title will not be on the line.

Never one to hold his tongue, Callis made a snide comment on Danielson’s heartfelt message.

Well that brought a tear to my eye……….?. @KennyOmegamanX and I are glad you kept the door open with your former employer so you have somewhere to go on Thursday. It’s a long walk to Stamford in Birkenstocks kid. — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) September 22, 2021

“Well that brought a tear to my eye………. Kenny Omega and I are glad you kept the door open with your former employer so you have somewhere to go on Thursday. It’s a long walk to Stamford in Birkenstocks kid.”

Danielson has made it clear that his challenge to Omega is simply about the best fighting the best. The former multiple-time world champion says he wants Omega to bring back “The Best Bout Machine” even if it’s just for one night.

During his time in NJPW, Omega was simply world-class. He had many classic matches with the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and others. His run in AEW was regarded by many as a disappointment in the early going but he has turned things around.

Now, fans wait to see if Danielson vs. Omega will live up to the hype.