Drew McIntyre On Possibly Being Drafted To SmackDown

Drew McIntyre does not care which brand he ends up on during the upcoming WWE drafts as long as he gets to be part of fresh rivalries.

The former WWE champion recently had an interview with Eat, Sleep, Suplex; Retweet during a press event in Glasgow, Scotland. Among other things, he also talked about the upcoming WWE draft.

McIntyre, who is rumored for a move to SmackDown, said that he has worked with everybody that he wants to work with on Raw. Speaking of a potential move to SmackDown, he claimed that he is excited for things to get mixed up:

“I think I’ve pretty much worked with everybody that I want to work with on Raw and I’m excited for things to get mixed up now and get into some good programs. That’s what I care about, the story.

I know there’s some good stories that I could be able to tell on SmackDown.” said Drew McIntyre, “So be it if I go there or if they come over to Raw, I don’t care. I’m just excited for the future feuds.”

The former NXT champion gave the example of people like Seth Rollins and Edge as talents he wants to compete against. He mentioned how he feuded with Rollins before when he was a heel but now their roles have been reversed.

WWE Draft this year is set to take place during the October 1 episode of SmackDown and October 4 episode of Raw. There is no word yet on which stars could change brands during the upcoming shakeup.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre move to SmackDown during the upcoming WWE Drafts? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.