Drew McIntyre: Triple H Deserves Credit For WWE Return

Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre says his WWE return wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for Triple H.

McIntyre signed with WWE back in late 2007. After some time in developmental, McIntyre was given a push as the Intercontinental Champion. WWE chairman Vince McMahon even called him “The Chosen One.”

Despite the hot start, McIntyre would soon fall into obscurity. He went from being a serious heel to being a joke character in the 3MB faction. In 2014, McIntyre was released by WWE.

McIntyre built up a ton of momentum outside of WWE. He returned to ICW and made his mark in Impact Wrestling. McIntyre was leaning towards making his way to Japan when Triple H got in touch with him. Here’s what McIntyre told Inside The Ropes.

“I wouldn’t be back in WWE if it wasn’t for Triple H, it’s as simple as that. William Regal put me on the phone with him, we talked for 40 minutes, within that conversation at the beginning I wasn’t sure if I was going to come back, I was honestly leaning more towards Japan and by the end of it, I was 100% coming back. The thing that meant the most to me was not just how far I’d come professionally but how far I’d come as a man and how proud he was of me, and that kind of meant a lot because I have so much respect for him and that’s grown into a friendship today, and he really is somebody who is not just a friend to a lot of people but a father figure to a lot of people, and again the news caught everybody off guard but he’s got a lot of positive energy coming his way right now and he’s going to be fine, which I’m very happy to hear.”

Since making his return to WWE, McIntyre has realized his true potential. First, Drew McIntyre became the NXT Champion. He then transitioned back to the main roster and defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to capture the WWE Championship.