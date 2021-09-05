Eddie Kingston On CM Punk: I See Someone Who Is Hungrier & Happier

Eddie Kingston believes that CM Punk has his smile back.

Punk made his return to the wrestling industry after being away for seven years. The self-proclaimed “Best in the World” left WWE in early 2014. Punk returned on the Aug. 20 edition of AEW Rampage.

Kingston spoke to Inside The Ropes and gave his take on Punk’s return to the wrestling business under the AEW banner.

“I found out because you hear whispers. Certain people who have certain stroke and control were also into the whispers and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s happening.’ Without them telling me it was happening, it was, ‘Oh, it’s happening.’ I got super excited. I first met Punk when I was 21 when he came to CHIKARA for a special seminar. He’s one of the rare guys that has a name that the name brings people in. Nowadays, it’s AEW, that name or WWE, that name or NWA, that name.

“When you put CM Punk, you’re coming for CM Punk. He’s become an old-school name. I love that he’s here. When I look in his eyes, I see old Punk. I see someone who is hungrier and happier. Mentally, in his eyes, I can see he’s in a better place than he was when I saw him while he was with WWE in the end. I ran into him and he didn’t seem like himself. Now, he seems better than himself. That’s good for the locker room because a lot of people can learn from him. That’s good for AEW because a lot of people are going to come and tune in now and they’re going to see everybody and not just him. People coming to see Punk is good for the company. Also, it’s fun. Why do something when it’s not fun? This is fun. I’m living a dream and having him here to help with that dream, selfishly, is amazing.”

Punk is set to have his first match since Jan. 2014. He will go one-on-one with Darby Allin this Sunday night (Sept. 5). The match will be featured on the All Out PPV card inside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.