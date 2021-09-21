Extreme Rules Updated Card: Stipulation For Reigns vs. Balor, Championship Match Altered

WWE has confirmed that the United States championship match announced for the Extreme Rules PPV will now be a triple threat among Jeff Hardy, Sheamus and the current champion Damian Priest.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured Jeff Hardy facing Sheamus in a one on one match. The stipulation for the bout was that Hardy would be added to the championship match if he won against Sheamus.

The ending of this match saw Hardy trying to deliver a Swanton bomb but his opponent got his knees up. Though as Sheamus looked to capitalize, Jeff managed to counter. He rolled Sheamus up for the win and got added to the Extreme Rules match.

It’s been rumored that the US title match at the upcoming show will be a tables match but WWE has not confirmed this stipulation as of now.

WWE has also confirmed that the Universal championship bout between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor is going to be an Extreme Rules match. After the latest change, here is the updated Extreme Rules match card:

Extreme Rules Universal Championship Match: “The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women's Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Damian Priest vs. Jeff Hardy

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. The Usos

Singles Match: Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Extreme Rules this year will be taking place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio this Sunday on September 26.