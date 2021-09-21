Charlotte Flair was a guest on Alexa Bliss‘ Playground last night on RAW. According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the segment was poorly received by the live crowd in North Carolina. Reportedly, fans left the arena “in droves” during it.

“This one, it really backfired,” Meltzer said of the segment. “They had about 8000 in the building, which is not bad, not good, I mean it’s fine. People were leaving in droves during this segment. I heard 1500 people left.”

“It’s not like they left, went to the bathroom, and came back, they left, went home at 10 o’clock,” Meltzer continued. “People were going home at 10 o’clock, which I have never heard of people going home in any numbers during a live RAW and this was the first.”

Bliss and Flair will meet at Extreme Rules on Sunday with the RAW Women’s Championship on the line. Both Flair and Bliss hold all-time records with the belt. Bliss has spent more days with the RAW championship (398) than anyone dating back to the title’s inception in 2016. Flair has won the title more times (6x) than anyone in history and held it for 274+ days, which ranks 4th all-time behind Bliss, Lynch, and Asuka.