Fatal 4 Way Match Will Determine The Next NXT Champion

WWE will crown a new NXT Champion this Tuesday night.

Samoa Joe relinquished the belt late Sunday night due to injuries. He did not divulge the nature of his medical situation, nor the length of time he will be out of action.

General Manager William Regal has announced a Fatal 4 Way match to crown the new face of NXT. The participants will be:

Tommaso Ciampa

Kyle O’Reilly

Pete Dunne

LA Knight

Here’s the official word from William Regal:

Samoa Joe was a 3-time NXT Champion, although two of his reigns were short. He held the title most recently for 20 days. His earlier reigns were 13 days (2016) and 121 days (2016).

Hit up the comments and tell us who you think will be crowned the next NXT Champion.