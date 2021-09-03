Finn Balor: Roman Reigns Is A Once-In-A-Lifetime Talent

Finn Balor believes Roman Reigns is one special individual in the wrestling business.

Balor and Reigns are currently involved in a feud on TV. Balor believes he has unfinished business with Reigns after John Cena took his spot at SummerSlam. Balor made his message clear when he and the Street Profits cleaned house on the “Tribal Chief” and The Usos on the Aug. 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Balor said he feels fans are finally starting to see just how valuable Reigns is.

“I want to address five years ago, when I first locked up with Roman Reigns. The world was talking s— about Roman and his abilities and his performances. From the first moment we locked up, I knew he was something special. He was operating on a different level that people didn’t quite fully understand. Now people are learning he is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Roman’s proven that over and again, and the masses have accepted and acknowledged that ability and growth. His presence is just unimaginable right now.

“I remember fighting in an Extreme Rules main event in 2017. I’d done my entrance, Samoa Joe did his entrance, a few others did their entrance, and then Roman did his entrance. I remember getting goosebumps as the energy just changed. It’s more raw than the Cena reaction. The Cena reaction is one-of-a-kind, but there is something uniquely different about when Roman steps into the arena.”

Reigns has garnered praise for his “Head of the Table” character. Many believe the transition was much needed for the WWE Universal Champion’s career. For years, Reigns developed the reputation of being a “vanilla” babyface that the WWE brass was trying to force. Now, many believe he’s the best thing going on WWE TV.