Former WWE Star Reaches Out To Company Over Potential Return

A former WWE superstar has reached out to the promotion and received a response.

Stars come and go in WWE. Not everyone can avoid the pink slip at some point. The good news for many is that second chances aren’t exactly rare with the company. Ariane Andrew played the role of Cameron on WWE TV. She was released back in 2016.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Andrew revealed that she actually made contact with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to discuss a possible return.

“I am very torn if I want to say this, but I actually reached out recently and was like, ‘I would love to come back,’ and, will I be back? That’s to be determined, but I actually reached out to Vince [McMahon] himself and was like, you know what, I’m going to go to the person who’s at the top. I miss being in that world of wrestling. I saw Naomi three months ago, and I was like, you know what, if I have nothing, if I never got the championship, I feel like having the tag team titles would be awesome.”

Ariane Andrew was in for quite the surprise when McMahon responded to her.

“He actually responded, which is crazy. I know he’s a busy person. He was like, ‘I’ll pass this along to John Laurinaitis,’ who’s head of talent relations.”

Andrew was most recently seen on AEW TV back in 2020. She teamed with Nyla Rose in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament. The team ended up being bounced from the tournament in the first round.