Franky Monet Is ‘Excited’ About NXT’s Change In Direction

NXT star Franky Monet is embracing the changes being made to the brand.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding NXT’s new direction. The brand will have a new set and an overall different look and feel. WWE already revealed the new logo for the brand.

Many NXT talents such as Samoa Joe and Tommaso Ciampa have weighed in on the changes. Now it’s Monet’s turn to chime in. Here’s what she said during an appearance on El Brunch de WWE.

“I am excited about this! I know that people don’t like change, but I feel that this will be a good change and we are going to see a new evolution on the NXT brand. We have a ton of talent that are working on the daily in order to be prepared to be in NXT TV, so I think that the change will be good for the brand. I love the new colors on the logo and everyone should be excited for this Tuesday. We will see a new era.”

Franky Monet is set to challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship on the Sept. 14 episode of NXT. This will be the first NXT show that is reportedly a Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard production.