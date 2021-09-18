Gail Kim Did Not Know About Awesome Kong’s Retirement Before EmPowerrr

Gail Kim shared a very emotional moment with Awesome Kong at the NWA EmPowerrr PPV when the latter announced her retirement from pro wrestling during a segment. Turns out the moment between the two was as real as it could get and the TNA Hall Of Famer did not know about the announcement of her friend beforehand.

Kim revealed this information during a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast. She said that she found out about it at the same time as all the fans:

“Honestly, I didn’t know she was gonna stay in the ring that night, I found out at the same time as all the fans watching that she was retiring. Yeah, Mickie and I both.”

The NWA EmPowerrr saw Gail Kim coming out to cut a promo but she was interrupted by Taryn Terrell and two other female stars. Awesome Kong then made a surprise appearance at the show. She came to the aid of her long-term rival and friend.

After clearing the house, Kong grabbed the mic and told the former knockouts champion that she was her greatest foe. She then said that there was no other way to end her career then being in the ring with Kim.