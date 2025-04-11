Gail Kim’s Next Role Confirmed After Surprise TNA Exit

Gail Kim’s next move in the world of pro wrestling has been confirmed after her surprising exit from TNA Wrestling. On April 11, the NWA made the announcement that the first-ever TNA Knockouts Champion is heading to the Crockett Cup.

Breaking News! Pro Wrestling legend Gail Kim is coming to the Crockett Cup!



We’re honored to announce that Gail Kim—multi-time champion, trailblazer, and Hall of Fame icon—will be live and in person for an exclusive autograph signing at the 2300 Arena. pic.twitter.com/8jwka0R3XW — NWA (@nwa) April 11, 2025

This marks Kim’s first confirmed wrestling-related appearance since parting ways with TNA, a move that came as a shock to fans. Kim was among a wave of backstage changes to the promotion which also saw company staples including Josh Matthews and Christy Hemme be cut. In addition to appearing on-screen, Kim had worked backstage as a producer and was seen as the biggest loss to the company under these recent cuts.

Kim does not have a non-compete clause with TNA, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reports, giving her the freedom to work with the NWA so suddenly after her TNA exit. Without a non-compete, speculation has grown about Kim joining AEW, New Japan, or even returning to WWE. Taking to Instagram after her TNA exit, Kim confirmed that she isn’t through in the business.

“This will not end my passion or my love for wrestling and this is not the end of Gail Kim in the wrestling world.”

The NWA Crockett Cup will be a celebration of wrestling and will even see WWE’s Natalya in action at the event. As for Kim, the veteran will be a sure-fire hit at the show as questions continue to loom about her future in pro wrestling.