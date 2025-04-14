HomeNewsTNA
Gail Kim Pushed for TNA’s Knockouts Division Against the Odds, Says Jeff Jarrett

by Michael Reichlin

Gail Kim’s departure from TNA has stirred emotions across the wrestling world, but her legacy as the cornerstone of the Knockouts Division remains firmly intact. TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett recently shed new light on just how instrumental Kim was in creating a platform for women in the company — even when leadership wasn’t ready to commit.

Kim Pushed for a Women’s Division When No One Else Would

Speaking on a recent episode of his My World podcast, Jarrett revealed that Kim wasn’t just a top-tier performer, but the driving force behind the birth of TNA’s women’s division.

“She really, really pushed for a women’s division at that time,” Jarrett said. “And I gave the pushback multiple times, because I said, ‘Hey, if we’re going to do it, we got to make sure we give the proper amount of time to it.’”

Jarrett emphasized the logistical challenges of launching a women’s division in the early TNA days, noting that the roster wasn’t deep enough. But Kim insisted.

“We had a little bit — but with me and America’s Most Wanted, she was the first one,” he explained. “She pushed and pushed, and she was right. We needed it.

A Star Performer Who Redefined the Role

Kim didn’t just advocate for change — she embodied it. Jarrett praised her athleticism and storytelling ability.

“She’d jump off the top and do a hurricanrana… her athleticism in the early days jumped off the page.”

More importantly, she mastered the art of being a believable babyface, something Jarrett says is rare for women in wrestling.

“Sometimes it is harder for a female to be that — you know, as we call the business, white meat babyface. Because you still got to have an edge… She was very, very, very skilled, and I’ll say this: a professional wrestler.”

A Legacy That Won’t Be Forgotten

Kim’s efforts helped establish one of the most respected women’s divisions in wrestling history. As her chapter with TNA closes, Jarrett’s reflections offer a powerful reminder of her enduring impact — not just as a performer, but as a pioneer who wouldn’t take no for an answer.

