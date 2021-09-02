Hammerstone Cashes In MLW Title Shot Against Jacob Fatu On Oct. 2

Alexander Hammerstone has made a major announcement.

Back in July, Hammerstone won MLW Battle Riot III. This earned him a guaranteed shot at MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. We now know when Hammerstone is cashing in his title match.

During an interview with Alicia Atout, the MLW National Openweight Champion made his big reveal.

“The time is now because I’m announcing that I’m officially gonna cash in that title shot October 2nd in Philadelphia at Fightland.

“It’s gonna be title for title. There’s nowhere to run anymore, nowhere to hide, no more games. I’m gonna hike that 300-pound Samoan up for the Nightmare Pendulum and swing him down. His reign of terror, Contra’s reign of terror is coming to an end and your boy Hammer is gonna stand tall at Fightland.”

Fightland will be taking place inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. MLW has announced that Tajiri of All Japan Pro Wrestling will be appearing at the event.

Here are some other names you can expect at Fightland.