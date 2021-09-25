How Long MVP Is Expected To Stay Out Of Action

MVP has confirmed that he underwent successful knee surgery earlier this week and he will stay out of action for about four to six weeks.

The former US champion recently provided updates on his health in an Instagram video. He disputed reports of having undergone surgery earlier in the month.

MVP said that he was undergoing surgery today in the post made on Thursday. He mentioned how he has been dealing with knee issues for a while and claimed that he is looking forward to being able to actually wrestle again.

Regarding his recovery and comeback, the Raw star said that after his arthroscopic surgery, he is hopeful to get back on Monday Night Raw in four to six weeks.

MVP was written off TV after an attack from Randy Orton during the September 13 episode of Raw. WWE later provided a storyline update on his condition saying that MVP will be out indefinitely due to a broken rib.

A four to six-week recovery period means we can expect the former champion to be back by Bobby Lashley‘s side in late October or early November.

Prior to his injury, MVP had teased a Hurt Business reunion. It would be interesting to see if the company follows up on this once he is back on TV and if we really see the group getting back together.