Impact Victory Road: Final Card For Tonight, How To Order

Impact Wrestling presents Victory Road tonight live from Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios. The show begins at 8pm (Eastern).

Order Impact Victory Road at FITE ($9.99)

The main event will see Christin Cage defend the Impact World Championship against Ace Austin.

The “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander looks to prove he’s the greatest X-Division Champion in history. He defends against 8-time champion, Chris Sabin.

The Knockouts Tag Team Titles will also be up for grabs, as Rosemary & Havok defend against Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans.

Victory Road Matches

The following matches are scheduled for tonight:

Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs Ace Austin

X Division Champion Josh Alexander vs Chris Sabin

Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan vs Moose & W. Morrissey

FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) vs Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Hikuleo)

Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay (Havok and Rosemary) vs Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz

How to Order Victory Road

Order Impact Victory Road is available to fans who subscribe to the Impact Plus streaming service. You can also purchase the event easily from FITE for just $9.99.