Jeff Hardy On WWE Using His Personal Struggles For Storyline

The personal struggles of Jeff Hardy have been a topic of discussion among fans recently, even more so after WWE used his real-life issues into his feud with Sheamus. Though if the former world champion is to be believed, then he is not bothered by the publicity of his personal battles and instead it feels like therapy to him.

Hardy talked about this during a recent interview on Wrestling Inside the Ropes with James Stewart. He revealed that the officials asked him if he was comfortable with the storyline beforehand:

“It was just an idea. It all starts as an inkling, a concept, and then naturally, they ask if you’re comfortable with that, for me, all that stuff is like therapy. It’s like being honest with the world. The people that have pretty much provided me with an incredible living, you know, over the years, my fans, the WWE Universe.

I’m open minded to anything, and if I feel comfortable with it, I roll with it.” said Jeff Hardy, “I’ve never felt uncomfortable with anything they’ve ever pitched to me.”

The charismatic enigma then discussed the use of cinematic matches in recent times. He mentioned the Final Deletion and claimed that they had a lot of fun shooting that. Jeff also shared the idea of a cinematic match with The Usos. He said that it was one of his biggest dream matches and it’s one of the things he would still love to do.