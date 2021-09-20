Jeff Hardy Wants To Bring Back Willow One More Time Before Retirement

Jeff Hardy has not given up on his Willow The Wisp gimmick and he wants to portray it on television one more time before hanging his boots for good.

The former world champion recently had an interview with the Culture State podcast. He talked about things such as being part of the first ever TLC match and more.

Discussing the possibility of bringing back The Willow character, Hardy revealed that he recently talked to the guy who originally made the mask for the gimmick:

“Speaking of Willow, I was just talking to the guy who makes the mask, who made it back then, he’s an awesome mask maker and making a new Willow mask

And talking about the possibility of Willow entering the scene once again before my career is over. There we go, it’s gonna happen,”

Jeff Hardy created Willow The Wisp character during the very early stage of his career. He has since brought it back a couple of times, including for a brief 2014 run in TNA.

Though the chances of WWE officials allowing him to use an outside character on their programming are slim.

The possibility of AEW allowing the use of the gimmick is far greater, that is if Jeff joins the promotion in the future as his brother Matt Hardy hopes.