Jeff Jarrett Says Low-Ki Never Got Out Of His Own Way

Low-Ki has long been one of the most highly-regarded talents in the wrestling industry. On the independent scene, fans grew to like Low-Ki’s in-ring style. He ended up competing for Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and WWE. With TNA and WWE, things just didn’t feel right for the popular indie star.

Soon, stories began to circulate regarding Low-Ki’s reputation behind-the-scenes. Some believe that he is difficult to work with and has burned bridges.

Jarrett shared this belief during an episode of his “My World” podcast. Here’s what the TNA founder told Conrad Thompson.

“Low-Ki, especially as we sit here today, and it just wasn’t just in TNA, and in different promotions, he was always his worst enemy. His athletic ability and his believability in the ring, he knew how to work incredibly well so he wouldn’t hurt you. There would always be something when you get him right to the point that you’re going to push him to the next level, I don’t want to say self-destruct, but I read that about him and I’m like, yea. A lot of times he was his own worst enemy climbing that ladder. For whatever reason, he’s a guy that I think will go down in history and it’s like, ‘What if?’ because his skill set was there and he could talk as well. His stoic delivery was a unique presentation that I thought had a lot of money in it, but he never did quite get over that hump.”

More recently, Low-Ki has competed under the MLW banner. He is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion. He held onto the title for 205 days.