Jim Ross Got WrestleMania X-7 Vibes From AEW All Out

Jim Ross has compared AEW All Out to one of the most renowned wrestling PPVs of all time.

All Out took place inside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Sept. 5. The event featured the in-ring return of CM Punk as well as the AEW World Title match between champion Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. The event also featured one of the greatest tag team matches you’ll ever see as The Young Bucks collided with Lucha Bros in a steel cage match for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Of course, All Out had its share of surprises too. Ruby Soho made her AEW debut as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale, which she won. The show also ended with the promotional debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

Jim Ross called the action at the PPV and certainly felt the electricity in the building. On an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said he hadn’t felt this emotionally invested in a wrestling event since WrestleMania X-Seven back in 2001.

“I thought our call at All Out was really strong,” said Ross. “I really loved our work and the skill of Excalibur and Tony, I thought we nailed it really well. People have to understand how hard it is for a three-man booth to co-exist without walking all over each other and not listening. You disconnected the dots enough because you weren’t listening to what the guy said. I thought we had a really good night.”

Jim Ross Praises AEW All Out

JR said it’s difficult to name the ‘best PPV ever.’ However, he feels that AEW All Out was the most exhilarating and emotional card he’s called over the past 20 years.

“I don’t know if it’s the best pay-per-view ever, because I don’t know how you judge those things. If your opinion says that All Out was the best pay-per-view you ever saw, then that’s your opinion and you have the right to it. The only pay-per-view that I had more fun, exhilarating, just really full of emotion and the feels were there — I’ve done a lot of great shows, but I think WrestleMania 17 was the closest thing that came to me for the emotional investment of that broadcast. It means I had a hell of a good time, I thought the show was excellent, well booked.”

For many, WrestleMania X-Seven was an iconic marked the end of an era. The main event saw Stone Cold Steve Austin defeat The Rock thanks to an assist from Vince McMahon. Austin was more than happy with McMahon’s assistance and he solidified his heel turn, effectively ending the Attitude Era.

The PPV also delivered a TLC match that is still talked about to this day. Edge and Christian defeated The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships. In one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history, Edge speared a daggling Jeff Hardy off a 20-foot ladder.