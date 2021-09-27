Jim Ross: MJF Is A Star Regardless Of Era

Legendary play-by-play ace, Jim Ross, has some high praise for MJF.

It’s clear that MJF is one of the fastest-rising stars in the wrestling industry. Many have praised him for his heel work. While he is known for his impressive mic skills, his in-ring work has also been nothing to dismiss.

One person who has taken notice of MJF’s potential is JR. During an edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said that MJF fits in with any era past, present, or future.

“I think MJF is going to be a star in any era. He understands the fundamentals of being a villain. He doesn’t want to entertain you so much as he wants to infuriate you. Cowboy (Bill Watts) would have loved him. He may have made him a manager because of his size, but I don’t think so. MJF is as big as Buddy Roberts. Buddy Roberts headlined cards all over the world. I believe in MJF’s abilities.”

Ross went on to say that he feels Maxwell Jacob Friedman hasn’t even scratched the surface in terms of what he can do. MJF is only 25 years old and made his pro wrestling debut back in 2015.

MJF has already mixed it up with some of the biggest stars in the business. He’s gone one-on-one with the likes of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, and others. The match with Moxley was for the AEW World Championship but MJF fell short.

Do you think MJF would’ve fit in with any era in pro wrestling?