Jim Ross On Reports About Stepping Away From AEW Commentary

Some recent reports claimed that Jim Ross will be stepping away from full-time AEW commentary in coming times but the wrestling veteran is ready to continue his run for as long as he can.

The AEW star talked about things such as the recent debut of CM Punk that created a lot of buzz among other things on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

Ross claimed that he felt the emotional side of Punk’s return in Chicago. He then referenced the reports about his future, saying that he will keep doing what he is doing until he decides he has had enough:

“I got the best job in the world. I’m in the business that I love. I want to do this as long as I can. I don’t know how long that is, but until I or somebody including me decides I’ve had enough, then I’m going to keep doing it.

I couldn’t have that feeling with half a house, or three, or four hundred people, or an empty audience in Daily’s Place.” said Jim Ross, “Life is good. I don’t know it could be much better.”

JR also discussed how he made a mental note on a flight and realized there are at least a year’s worth of opponents ready for CM Punk in AEW right now.

He explained how the former WWE champion will not be wrestling every week for the company before claiming that nobody should be wrestling every week.