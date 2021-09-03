John Cena Reveals His Choice For Best Actor In WWE

John Cena has unveiled his choice for the best actor in WWE.

Cena has been making a smooth transition from the ring to Hollywood. Cena recently made a brief return to the WWE, losing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam. Cena plans to make an appearance on the Sept. 10 episode of SmackDown, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Speaking to Dan Patrick on That Scene, Cena explained why he looks at Vince McMahon as the best actor in WWE.

“Vince McMahon. This is his thing and he took it from being a regional thing to national and global. He gets it because he created it. The way he walks, the way he talks, his run as the Chairman in the middle of the Attitude Era, evil Vince, he’s made for it. And he gets it. Like he puts ego and self aside and goes out there and gives everything to it.”

John Cena went on to talk about why WWE has taken the wrestling industry and put their own spin on it with sports entertainment.

“I think it had something to do with, I say I think because it’s complete speculation if we were entertainment we could be in more places and do more things. And I think that’s why we admitted its entertainment. A lot of the mystique used to be around whether it was real or not, and that was twenty, thirty years ago. So we’re still going strong with a larger reach than ever. It just goes to show that people just want to be entertained, they just want a chance to escape.”