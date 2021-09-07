Jon Moxley Speaks On His Oct. 9 Clash With Nick Gage

Jon Moxley is preparing for a bloodbath against Nick Gage.

Moxley shocked GCW fans with his appearance at a recent event this past Saturday night (Sept. 4). Moxley nailed Matt Cardona with Paradigm Shift and captured the GCW Title. After the match, Moxley and Gage stared down and made their match for Oct. 9 official.

GCW posted a video of Moxley reacting to his upcoming battle with Gage for the GCW gold.

MOX speaks just moments after becoming the *new* GCW World Champion at #GCWWarGames…



Next up:



Mox vs Gage

10/9/21

Atlantic City, NJ pic.twitter.com/sW65t2YdqC — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 5, 2021

“Madison Square Garden, Grand Slam Champion, all those fucking toys and posters, they don’t mean shit. Getting mugged by fans in airports and hotels and arenas, don’t mean shit, I don’t like people anyway,” said Jon Moxley in a visceral post-match promo. “It’s not the drug that I love, the drug I’ve been addicted to you for over a decade. Nicky, when you were in jail right, pacing and pacing around in a jail cell, I was pacing around in hotel rooms. I wanted that drug.

“We have unfinished business, we have a score to settle that is 10 years old and I paced those hotel rooms and I prayed to God that you would get out one day so that we could settle that score. I tried to let it go, Spring Break I really tried to let it go. I tried to let you have your moment, but I just can’t let it go. I want that drug, Nicky, the drug that only comes when me and you lock horns in the center of the ring and there’s no other ring it can take place in but GCW. The place where I am the king now. Do you think [the championship] really means anything to me? I’m going to make it mean something. If I want to go and become the greatest GCW World Champion of all time, I can do that because I’m just that good. I can make it look that easy.”

Moxley vs. Gage will be taking place inside The Showboat in Atlantic City.