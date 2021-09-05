Jon Moxley Surprises Matt Cardona to Win GCW Heavyweight Title

GCW Art of War Games concluded with yet another surprise appearance by AEW star Jon Moxley. Only this time, Mox walked out as the new GCQ Heavyweight champion.

Just moments before, Matt Cardona had defended his title in a short match against Frank the Clown after laying down an open challenge. However, he was soon confronted by G-Raver and several druids. Initially, nothing happened, and one by one everybody left the ring. All except for one druid. After hitting a Paradigm Shift on Cardona, Jon Moxley revealed himself to the delight of the crowd.

Mox hit a second Paradigm Shift onto some light tubes and promptly picked up the win and got his hands on the GCW title. The victory marks his first title for GCW and re-ignites a long-running feud with former champion and king of the deathmatches, Nick Gage.

Jon Moxley’s victory ended Matt Cardona’s GCW champion reign after just 42 days. Mox is a popular figure with the GCW crowd but ending the run of Cardona cemented him as a hero in their eyes.

Jon Moxley and Nick Gage Set for October 9th in Atlantic City

After the victory, Jon Moxley was soon confronted by Nick Gage. The pair squared off nose-to-nose, reigniting the feud that began to boil earlier this year. It didn’t take long for the match to be made. October 9th at the GCW event in Atlantic City, Jon Moxley will face Nick Gage for the title.

Moxley cut an intense promo shortly after leaving the ring, which will bring chills to the arms of any wrestling fan.

Nick Gage will be eager to get his hands on Mox as well as a third title reign as the leader of GCW. Likewise, Jon Moxley will be eager to build a successful title reign in a promotion geared around his style of wrestling.