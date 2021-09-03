Karl Anderson Stirs Drama Following Rant On WWE

Karl Anderson has gone on quite the Twitter rant and many fans aren’t pleased.

Anderson once worked under the WWE banner along with his tag team partner Doc Gallows. The two even signed a lucrative contract extension but were released shortly after WrestleMania back in 2020.

Anderson now works for Impact Wrestling and has appeared on AEW TV with The Elite. Anderson and Gallows are the current Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions.

Anderson found himself at the center of controversy on Twitter. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted the news that WWE has sent out a memo offering talent mental health counseling services in the wake of Daffney’s passing.

“WWE sent out a message to talent today noting that they provide counseling services if they are in need of help.”

Anderson rubbed people the wrong way in a since-deleted response to Sapp’s tweet. Anderson said the following.

“They suck bro.”

Anderson went on to rant about WWE’s use of NXT.

What happened to The Wednesday wars ?

“What happened to the Wednesday night wars? F*ck they gave up quick. NXT was putting out [a] sh*t product constantly, this is on them and Hunter.”

Anderson later responded to a ton of Twitter users who have criticized Anderson for his comments. He has even threatened some fans, saying he can’t wait to meet them in person and then using a fist emoji.

Karl Anderson was seen on the Sept. 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. He joined Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and the rest of The Elite in their beatdown of Christian Cage and The Lucha Bros.