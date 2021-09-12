Kenny King wants ROH and WWE to work together

Ring of Honor star Kenny King recently spoke to Inside The Ropes’ Liam Alexander-Stewart. King discussed several topics during the interview, including the concept of the Forbidden Door and how he feels the time is right for WWE and ROH to work together.

“Well, I mean there’s a lot of guys that I would like to see come into Ring Of Honor. I mean, if we’re just fantasy booking I’d like love to do LFI versus The New Day, I think that would be an amazing match” Kenny King began.

“I’d love to step in the ring with Kofi Kingston. I Would like to see a guy like Eddie Edwards come home, you know. Eddie Edwards vs Kenny King, and Eddie Edwards Jay Lethal, and Eddie Edwards vs Jay Briscoe match I mean, those would be outrageous.

Kenny King would then discuss how Ring of Honor and WWE are the only two major promotions that aren’t ‘taking part’ in the Forbidden Door policy/concept currently, and how they should do so together.

Kenny King on WWE x ROH

“I mean, to be fair, the only two teams that aren’t participating as much as they should are us and WWE and I feel like maybe it’s about time, right?” King remarked. “Maybe it’s about time to bridge over to start working with NXT or working with some of the guys on SmackDown because, you know, it’s just time, right? It’s just time for all of these things to kind of switch up and I feel it feels like we’re entering into a new era of pro wrestling.”

Kenny King would finish by listing some of the names from WWE that he would like to see make their way over to Ring of Honor, including some returning faces.

“I mean, think about what the buzz would be, you know, just what the reciprocation would be, you know, AJ Styles shows up to challenge Jay Lethal if you know what I mean?” King stated.

“Or MVP comes, you know to rescue me from getting beat down from Shane Taylor. I mean, Bobby Lashley against SOS, you know? So these are just things that that that make people go ‘wow,’ that would be amazing and realistically it’s possible, there’s nothing that would stop it other than the regular old pro wrestling BS, which I feel like the people that want to survive we’re gonna have to get over.”

Would you like to see WWE and ROH working together? Do you think that it would work having Sinclair partnering with WWE? Let us know in the comments.