Kenny Omega & Don Callis Talk Match Against Bryan Danielson

Tonight on AEW‘s Grand Slam Dynamite in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson will face-off in non-title action. Ahead of tonight’s show, Omega and Don Callis spoke with Jim Ross.

“It could be a dream match for you, it could be a dream match for other people, to me, it’s just another Wednesday,” Omega said of his match with Bryan Danielson.

“People talk about dream matches,” Callis added. “Some people like to make people’s dreams come true, we like to crush people’s dreams.”

Omega also spoke about accepting Danielson’s challenge for a non-title match when he did not have to. He and Callis also spoke about people coming from other promotions and wanting to face top talent immediately.

“Here in AEW, we have a win-loss record thing going, I’m sure you’re aware of it,” Omega said to JR.

“It’s the arrogance of the Stamford Supermax people that come in here and say ‘we’re entitled’,” Callis said.

Omega continued to say that Danielson doesn’t deserve a title shot, and so he is not putting the title on the line.

“You came here thinking you deserve a handout, that you deserve something for free because everyone knows your catch phrases, everyone knows your face,” Omega continued.

This will be just the second time that Omega and Danielson have had a singles matching their careers. The first took place at a PWG show in 2009. Danielson won the match.

