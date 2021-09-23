Kenny Omega Feels “90% Of The Wrestlers In WWE” Would Want To Join AEW

We have seen a good number of superstars leaving WWE to join AEW in the past couple years. If we believe Kenny Omega, then 90% of the current WWE roster would be interested in making this jump too.

The AEW champion recently had an interview with Tokyo Sports. He talked about things such as the state of pro wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

While talking about his AEW Grand Slam opponent Bryan Danielson who recently left WWE for AEW, Kenny was asked if he thinks more WWE superstars will be jumping over to AEW to which he replied positively:

“There will definitely be a lot more of them coming over in the future. I feel that about 90% of the wrestlers in WWE would want to jump over to AEW.”

When asked if there is a particular WWE talent he would like to see joining the AEW roster, Kenny Omega took the name of the Universal champion Roman Reigns:

“There’s been quite a few already, so I’m not lacking in opponents. I don’t exactly have anyone I have in mind but….if I must say I’d love to go against Roman Reigns. It would be a great opportunity to show who’s the real World Champion.”

Omega also named a few Japanese stars he would like to see join their promotion. He listed people such as Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada as talents he would love to see joining the AEW roster.