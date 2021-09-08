Kenny Omega Named #1 Ranked Wrestler On PWI Top-500

It was revealed on Busted Open Radio this morning that Kenny Omega is the #1 ranked wrestler in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated top-500 this year. Omega last earned the top spot in the rankings in 2018.
Omega earned the spot after spending much of the last year holding the AEW World Championship, AAA Mega Championship, and Impact World Championship. Omega ranked in at #13 in 2020.
Omega now joins Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, and Seth Rollins as the only wrestlers to top the list on multiple occasions.
The annual edition of the magazine is available for pre-order here.
PWI Top-10 2021
The top-10 ranked wrestlers from this list year are as follows:
1) Kenny Omega
2) Roman Reigns
3) Bobby Lashley
4) Drew McIntyre
5) Kota Ibushi
6) Jon Moxley
7) Will Ospreay
8) Finn Balor
9) Shingo Takagi
10) Rich Swann
Kenny Omega Tops PWI Top-500 For 2nd Time
Omega joins a small list of wrestlers who have topped the list more than once.
- 1991: Hulk Hogan
- 1992: Sting
- 1993: Bret Hart
- 1994: Bret Hart (2)
- 1995: Diesel
- 1996: Shawn Michaels
- 1997: Dean Malenko
- 1998: Steve Austin
- 1999: Steve Austin (2)
- 2000: Triple H
- 2001: Kurt Angle
- 2002: Rob Van Dam
- 2003: Brock Lesnar
- 2004: Chris Benoit
- 2005: Batista
- 2006: John Cena
- 2007: John Cena (2)
- 2008: Randy Orton
- 2009: Triple H (2)
- 2010: AJ Styles
- 2011: The Miz
- 2012: CM Punk
- 2013: John Cena (3)
- 2014: Daniel Bryan
- 2015: Seth Rollins
- 2016: Roman Reigns
- 2017: Kazuchika Okada
- 2018: Kenny Omega
- 2019: Seth Rollins (2)
- 2020: Jon Moxley
- 2021: Kenny Omega (2)