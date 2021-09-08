Kenny Omega Named #1 Ranked Wrestler On PWI Top-500

It was revealed on Busted Open Radio this morning that Kenny Omega is the #1 ranked wrestler in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated top-500 this year. Omega last earned the top spot in the rankings in 2018.

Omega earned the spot after spending much of the last year holding the AEW World Championship, AAA Mega Championship, and Impact World Championship. Omega ranked in at #13 in 2020.

Omega now joins Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, and Seth Rollins as the only wrestlers to top the list on multiple occasions.

PWI Top-10 2021

The top-10 ranked wrestlers from this list year are as follows:

1) Kenny Omega

2) Roman Reigns

3) Bobby Lashley

4) Drew McIntyre

5) Kota Ibushi

6) Jon Moxley

7) Will Ospreay

8) Finn Balor

9) Shingo Takagi

10) Rich Swann

