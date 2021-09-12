Kenny Omega reportedly wants to face two major NJPW stars

AEW Champion Kenny Omega reportedly wants to face two major New Japan Pro Wrestling stars in Jay White and Will Ospreay.

This news was reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter amid both Ospreay and Omega going back and forth on social media.

Although AEW does not actually have any plans to have the Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay match in the company at this time, both men are eager to get the ball rolling and get the contest confirmed.

“There are no plans at this writing for such a match, but no doubt both guys want it and with Ospreay coming to the U.S. every month going forward, it’s more feasible now than at any time. We do know that Omega would love to have matches with both Ospreay and Jay White, who both brought up AEW at the recent New Japan Resurgence show in Los Angeles. Their top ten were Omega, Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Kota Ibushi, Jon Moxley, Ospreay, Finn Balor, Shingo Takagi and Rich Swann” WRESTLING OBSERVER NEWSLETTER

It remains to be seen if All Elite decides to bring in Ospreay, as clearly there is a want from the EVP and Champion of the promotion to have the match.

Jay White is also an intriguing proposition, as the leader of Bullet Club has more of a storyline intertwined with The Elite ‘leader.’

White has also been working for IMPACT Wrestling over the past couple of months, so there is potentially scope for him to make the move to All Elite based on the ‘Forbidden Door’ concept bringing AEW, IMPACT and NJPW together in a working relationship.