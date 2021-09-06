Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title At All Out

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega made his latest defense of the title against Christian Cage at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view event.

The match, which was the main event, had a hard start as the crowd was dead early on. Omega hit a moonsault off the barricade. There was a spot where Cage hit a spear off the apron through the table. There was some outside interference by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Omega hit the one winged angel from the top rope for the win.

Cage is currently number one in the AEW World Title rankings and was mentioned as a potential contender for Omega’s title in the weeks leading up to the announcement of this match. However, AEW went in an interesting direction to get to this point.

This was actually their second match as Cage beat Omega on the first match in Rampage history to win the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title back on August 14th.

Many fans thought AEW was heading in a very different direction with Adam Page challenging Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at this show. That thought process went away when Page and The Dark Order lost a six-man match on the July 28th edition of Dynamite to Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. The stipulations that went along with that match was if the babyfaces won then they would get title matches.

The plan was always for Page to take some family time off in advance of his first child being born.