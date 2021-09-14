Kenny Omega Says Roman Reigns ‘Could Have Easily’ Been Ranked #1 In PWI 500

The list of accolades Kenny Omega has achieved this year now includes ranking #1 in the PWI 500 list for the second time after 2018. The AEW world champion sat down with PWI Editor-in-Chief Kevin McElvaney on the PWI Podcast to discuss this achievement and what it means for him.

During the interview, Omega discussed how his #1 ranking this year was different than 2018. He explained that he was playing to his strength during his time in NJPW. Kenny mentioned how that wasn’t the case this year. According to him, he didn’t run away with it this time because he doesn’t think he was #1 by far:

“I’ve really stepped outside of my own comfort zone, and not only that, but everyone else stepped up their game too. It’s fantastic that I don’t feel like, no matter how I look at it, I didn’t run away with it. I don’t think I was number one by far.

I think the best part about this year, especially, is you could have went in multiple directions and no one would be disappointed. I feel that, up until his unfortunate injury, number one could have been Will Ospreay. Number one could have easily been Shingo Takagi. Number one could have easily been Roman Reigns.”

Kenny Omega joined a coveted list when he was ranked #1 in the PWI 500 list for the second time. Prior to the current AEW world heavyweight champion, Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, and Seth Rollins have been the only stars to top the ranking more than once.