Kenny Omega Says There Will Be ‘No Rematch’ After Bryan Danielson Match Ends In Draw

Kenny Omega has made his first comment since his incredible match against the debuting Bryan Danielson on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special from NYC.

The AEW champion took on his Twitter to comment on the bout that ended in a 30 minutes time limit draw. He claimed that there isn’t going to be a rematch between the two:

Tonight’s Dynamite episode saw the AEW world champion colliding with the former WWE champion in the opening match of the night. Both Omega and Bryan received an incredible ovation from the crowd.

The audience was very excited for this bout. Both the stars put in a great effort to make Bryan’s first match in AEW after his All Out debut a memorable encounter.

However, while both the stars gave everything they had, neither of them could keep the other down for long. The match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson ended in a 30 minutes time limit draw.

The Elite ran out to the ring after the match as Danielson tried to continue the fight. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks ended up delivering a triple superkick to the former WWE star. The trio of Christian Cage and Jurassic Express then came out.

They saved Bryan Danielson from the post-match attack at the hands of The Elite. While Kenny Omega is claiming that there will be no rematch, it’s more likely that we will see these two colliding inside an AEW ring once again sooner rather than later.