Kevin Owens’ WWE Contract Expires Sooner Than Originally Expected (Report)

By Andrew Ravens
Kevin Owens
(via WWE)

The same day that Kevin Owens got fans speculating about him potentially going to AEW, a report came out regarding the contract status of the former WWE Universal Champion. 

Owens stated in an interview in May of 2018 with TVA Sports that he’d signed a new 5-year contract that would carry him into 2023 with WWE. It turns out that’s changed and his deal is up sooner than most people expected.

Fightful Select reported today that his deal is actually now up in January 2022.  WWE restructured several contracts ahead of the pandemic and Owens’ deal was changed to expire in January 2022. 

It’s unclear if any additional terms of the deal or specifically why it was shortened. Unlike WWE being unaware of the contract status for Adam Cole and Pete Dunne, WWE is aware of Owens’ deal. 

Owens took to Twitter to tweet and later deleted the coordinates to Mt. Rushmore. He just so happened to be in the Mt. Rushmore stable with the Young Bucks and Cole prior to signing with WWE. Thus, rumors about him potentially going to AEW started. 

Owens also tweeted out this photo of himself with no caption after he was trending on social media: 

