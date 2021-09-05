Kurt Angle Can’t Believe WWE Let Bryan Danielson Leave for AEW

Olympic Gold medalist Kurt Angle spoke with Nick Hausman this past week for the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast. They discussed a variety of current events, including AEW‘s popularity and reports that Bryan Danielson will soon be All Elite.

Kurt Angle was one of the top Superstars during the Attitude Era, a time when WWE attracted young adults in droves. In recent years, WWE has toned down the product and is geared to be more family-friendly. Angle thinks that AEW is gaining ground with the demographic that brought WWE monster success twenty years ago.

“WWE are losing the young adults,” said Angle. “The 18 to 40 years olds that WWE had during the Attitude Era, that’s more the way AEW’s direction is right now. They’re swearing on the air, they’re putting up the middle fingers. It’s more of an Attitude Era attitude.”

Kurt Angle on Bryan Danielson to AEW

Angle also commented on the rumor that Bryan Danielson will be joining AEW in the near future. Angle says he’s very surprised by this development and never thought WWE would let him go.

“Daniel was a big part of the company for the past ten or so years,” said Angle. “He was literally the top babyface in the company for a few years, so, I’m really surprised they let him go. But Daniel is probably happier in AEW for whatever reason. I don’t know if it was money or if he wasn’t happy with the direction of his character, but it had to be something that made him leave.”

As of this writing, Bryan Danielson remains a free agent and has not yet appeared for All Elite Wrestling.