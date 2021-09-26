Liv Morgan Addresses Her Start And Stop Pushes In WWE

Liv Morgan has been the victim of start and stop pushes in WWE but the female star is blaming herself for it rather than putting it on the management. She recently had an interview with SportsKeeda wrestling. Liv talked about things such as what Becky Lynch told her before going on a hiatus last year and more.

Discussing her career in WWE, Morgan admitted that she has failed to get a breakthrough despite having a lot of momentum a number of times. Though instead of putting the blame on the WWE creative for not pulling the trigger on her, Morgan believes that she probably wasn’t ready for the spot:

“I feel like the past two years of my career I’ve had moments where I feel like I had so much momentum and I was ready for a breakthrough, and then I don’t. I do feel like this time is different. I like to think positive and I’m very much a glass half full, so when I look back, I think, maybe I wasn’t as ready as I thought, and that’s why I didn’t break through.”

Liv Morgan then claimed that she now feels much more well-rounded as a performer. She said that she is now ready for the top spot. The former NXT star explained that after the Money In The Bank PPV she definitely feels like she is going to keep her momentum going until she wins the SmackDown women’s championship.

Morgan has not won any titles in WWE despite being with the company since 2014. She participated in the women’s ladder match at the Money In The Bank PPV this year. The match was won by Nikki A.S.H. who went on to cash in the contract to become the Raw women’s champion.