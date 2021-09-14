Main Event For Saturday Debut Of NJPW Strong Announced

NJPW Strong is making the jump to Saturday nights and the Sept. 18 card has been revealed.

Strong had been airing every Friday night at 10 p.m. ET. Since AEW Rampage has taken that night and time slot, NJPW responded by moving the show to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. ET. The move takes effect on Sept. 18.

NJPW has announced that headlining the show will be a tables match between Juice Robinson and Hikuleo.

“Headlining this Saturday is a first for not just NJPW STRONG, but New Japan in general. A tables match will see Juice Robinson go up against Hikuleo, wherein the only way to win is to send your opponent through a table with an offensive maneuver.

Juice and Hikuleo’s issues stretch back one month to before Resurgence. There Hikuleo, upset at being snubbed in the Resurgence lineup, issued an open challenge that Robinson responded to. n ring at the LA Coliseum, Hikuleo’s power was undeniable as he set to work on Juice, but Robinson’s veteran instincts were enough for him to score a flash pinfall victory.

That wasn’t a loss Hikuleo took well, and a post-match chokeslam was delivered as a parting shot. Yet Hikuleo hasn’t let go of this issue with Juice, driving him through a table backstage on STRONG, and then following Robinson to IMPACT, where he joined Chris Bey in a devastating steel chair assault this week. Now the two meet in their most violent encounter yet; who will survive?”

Here’s a look at the Sept. 18 NJPW Strong card.

Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo – Tables Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Karl Fredericks, and Clark Connors vs. Stray Dog Army

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Alex Coughlin