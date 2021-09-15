Matches Announced For Will Ospreay & Minoru Suzuki At NJPW Strong Showdown

Matches for Will Ospreay and Minoru Suzuki have been added to the NJPW Strong Showdown tapings.

On Oct. 16 and 17, NJPW will be holding its Strong Showdown tapings. The action will take place inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

NJPW has announced that Suzuki and Ospreay will be in action at the tapings in separate matches. Suzuki will meet Chris Dickinson on Oct. 16, while Ospreay will do battle with Alex Zayne on Oct. 17.

“A first time ever singles encounter will see the Dirty Daddy Chris Dickinson go toe to toe with Minoru Suzuki. At one point scheduled for independent events before the COVID pandemic disrupted the entire wrestling world, NJPW STRONG can now bring about this fated dream match. Dickinson is as respected as they come as a striker and grappler, but can he match up with the King? This is an encounter you will need to witness live and in person at the 2300 Arena next month!

“Night two in Philadelphia will see Alex Zayne in singles action against “IWGP World Heavyweight Champion” Will Ospreay. Alex Zayne was a viral sensation when he first got the opportunity to compete in NJPW STRONG, and after a brief sojourn to WWE, returns to STRONG with a huge test awaiting him. Whether his title claims are legitimate or not, Ospreay is indisputably one of the best wrestlers in the world, but could Zayne surprise the Commonwealth kingpin in Philly?”

Ospreay returned to NJPW at Resurgence after being away due to injury. Ospreay brought an IWGP World Heavyweight Title belt with him. He claimed to be the real world champion and said Shingo Takagi is an interim titleholder. Ospreay said he’ll be wrestling on Strong for a while.

As for Suzuki, he will miss out on this year’s G1 Climax in Japan. This has freed the Japanese wrestling legend to work dates in the United States.