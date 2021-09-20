Matt Cardona Has Officially Retired From Deathmatches

Matt Cardona’s run as the “deathmatch king” has quickly come to an end.

Cardona took the wrestling world by storm with his polarizing victory over Nick Gage back in July. With the win, Cardona captured the GCW Championship. Fans pelted the ring with garbage as Cardona celebrated and flipped the bird at the crowd.

At the time, Matt Cardona labeled himself as the new gold standard of deathmatches. Here’s what he told Sports Illustrated.

“Tasting my own blood and hearing those boos, I knew we had something special, but it was all worth it. I’m the new deathmatch king.

“Originally, I thought we could have a little celebration in the ring after I won. I have the Major Wrestling Figure podcast and we have a sponsorship with Pabst Blue Ribbon, so I wanted to do a toast in the ring after I won with Pabst Blue Ribbon. But I couldn’t even get to the beer because they were throwing so much crap at me. It wasn’t like it was a water bottle here or there. That stuff was coming at me. It was crazy.”

Now that he’s lost the GCW gold to Jon Moxley, Cardona claims to be done with deathmatches.

I have retired from Death Match Wrestling https://t.co/gCcgxNEf2D — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 19, 2021

Matt Cardona followed up with this post.

That was my last deathmatch. I will always love and respect that style. Thanks for all the years of support from the DM fans. I appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/7TaiKEo8Go — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 19, 2021

This is the same tweet that Rickey Shane Page put out weeks ago and he responded with the following.

“You know……I….I respect it.”