Matt Cardona Unveils New GCW “Spinner” Championship

Matt Cardona knows just how to get under the skin of GCW fans. After defeating Nick Gage to win the GCW Championship earlier this summer, Cardona has now unveiled a specially designed GCW “Spinner” title. Text on the belt also refers to it as the GCW “Universal” Championship.

He unveiled the new belt on social media recently:

Cardona became the 20th wrestler to win the championship when he defeated Nick Gage for it at GCW Homecoming Night 1. Gage is the only person to have won the title more than once. His 2 reigns and 828 days spent with the belt are both records.

Cardona spoke with Sports Illustrated after winning the title from Gage. During the interview, Cardona talked about how it is his first world championship.

“This title is a big deal. I was fortunate in WWE to win the tag team title twice, the intercontinental title, and the United States title,” Cardona said. “But the GCW title is my first world title. So people are absolutely crazy if they don’t think I’m going to treat this as the biggest thing in the world. I took the title to Disneyland and posed in front of the castle.”