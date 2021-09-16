Matt Hardy Hopes Jeff Hardy Makes His Way To AEW One Day

Matt Hardy would like to see his brother Jeff eventually make the jump to AEW.

Matt and Jeff have been a part of some of the most memorable moments in wrestling. The two took the tag team world by storm as The Hardy Boyz. While they have been on singles runs, they seem to always get back together as a team. As it stands now, Matt competes in AEW, while Jeff is in WWE.

Matt spoke to Adam’s Apple and said that he’s enjoying his time in AEW at the moment.

“Tony Khan is great. I think he’s really on the pulse of pro wrestling in 2021, and he knows how to utilize everyone from top to bottom.

“They’re keeping older guys, or veterans so to say, and utilizing them right while also building up talent. And wins and losses matter and they’re really taking a sports-centered approach that even I had to get used to.”

When asked if Jeff Hardy will ever make his way to AEW, Matt made it clear that it’s something he’d like to see.

“Fingers crossed, man!”

Back in Sept. 2020, Matt explained to Chris Van Vliet why Jeff wasn’t free of his WWE contract as soon as he was.

“Jeff had two major surgeries during his deal. He had shoulder surgery and then he had the knee surgery. He also had some personal time off he needed to take. Altogether it was about a year and eight months,” Hardy explained. “Once that happens in WWE if they still continue to pay you, they can extend his contract so he had a year and eight months tacked on to his deal as opposed to my deal. I worked all the way through without ever being injured, so that is why Jeff is still working there now.”

Jeff ended up signing a new contract with WWE. Fightful Select reported that the deal runs through either the end of 2022 or early 2023.