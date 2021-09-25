Matt Hardy On His First Interaction With Sting In AEW

Former world champion Matt Hardy is getting to interact with a lot of new people in AEW and one of them is none other than the legendary Sting. The former WWE star recently had an interview with Post Wrestling. He talked about things such as Edge being cleared to compete by WWE and more.

During the talk, Hardy also detailed his first conversation with the Icon. Matt revealed that Sting praised their Stadium Stampede match and expressed the desire to work some cinematic matches himself:

“One of the first things Sting said after he was at AEW was, ‘I gotta tell you, they showed me the match you guys had, the Stadium Stampede. You know, when you went in the water and came out, you were a different gimmick. Like oh my God.’

He said that stuff was so great and he was just going into the whole thing.” recalled Matt Hardy, “He said, ‘You know, I’m think I’m gonna do some of those while I’m here’ but he said, ‘You know, I feel pretty good. I think I can do a couple regular ones too’ and I said, ‘Really?’”

Sting got his wish of participating in a cinematic match when he made his in-ring debut for AEW. He teamed up with Darby Allin to face Team Taz in a street fight at Revolution. He has since wrestled in a few live matches as well.

Apart from this, Hardy also discussed the difference between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. He detailed an incident where Khan told the commentary team to use the word belt for a title, something which Mr. McMahon notoriously hates.