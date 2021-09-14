Mickie James Says WWE Rejected Her Pitch For An All-Women’s Brand

Wrestling legend Mickie James is a fierce advocate for women’s wrestling. She was the driving force behind the recent NWA EMPOWERRR all-women’s pay-per-view.

During a recent interview with Nashville’s SportsLine One, James spoke about all things women’s wrestling, including EMPOWERRR, WWE‘s Women’s Revolution and more.

The multi-time Women’s Champion says she once pitched an all-women’s brand to WWE. However, it not meant to be.

“It was met with a lot of resistance and maybe not understanding of why I was fighting so hard.” – Mickie James

Mickie James presented the concept to some ‘very important’ people in WWE. She thought the idea made a lot of sense, because it would provide content for the Network while utilizing the company’s vast women’s roster.

“I had very important conversations with very important people,” she said. “I said, ‘Hey, let’s do an all-women’s brand. We do 205 Live and all these other things. We need content for The Network.”

Mickie James went on to explain how the all-female brand could have been a place for female stars to find their voice and wrestle until they were ready for live television.

“We have an immense amount of talent, talent that isn’t necessarily getting used on television right now. This could be a wonderful place for them to grow.'”

WWE Not Interested

The veteran wrestler revealed that her pitch to WWE about an all-women’s brand was met with a lot of resistance.

“It was met with a lot of resistance and maybe not understanding of why I was fighting so hard. I wasn’t just fighting for me and I wasn’t the only one who posed this question or went to the well. When I realized that this was the fight that I was hanging my hat on, it was unfortunate that it didn’t happen the way I wanted to in that moment.”

Mickie James was released by WWE on April 15, 2021. NWA President Billy Corgan has stated that she is not under contract with the NWA.

James has not revealed her future plans as of this writing, but it will be interesting to see where she ends up next.

