Miro Keeps TNT Title At AEW All Out

Eddie Kingston was the latest challenger to step up to TNT Champion Miro.

As seen at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event, Miro went over to retain the title. The match saw Kingston bring the fight to him early with chops. However, things turned around for Miro when he caught Kingston off the apron and hit a slam to the floor. Kingston fought back until Miro went for his submission finisher and Kingston got to the ropes. Miro got the win with a superkick.

All Elite Wrestling made this match official on the August 28th edition of Rampage as Miro was attacking Fuego Del Sol when Kingston ran out to make the save. They had a brief pull-apart to set up the bout for All Out.

Miro became the TNT Champion when he beat Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite on May 28th. Since that time, he has beat Dante Martin, Lance Archer, Evil Uno, Brian Pillman Jr., Lee Johnson and Fuego Del Sol in successful title defenses.

The previous time that Kingston had been in a title match was when he and Jon Moxley fell short to The Young Bucks with the Tag Team Titles on the line during the July 7th edition of Dynamite.

