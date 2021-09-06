Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, Ruby Soho Set for Wednesday’s Dynamite

Hot off Sunday’s blockbuster All Out pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling returns this Wednesday with a live edition of AEW Dynamite.

Dynamite will emanate from Jon Moxley‘s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. The homecoming won’t be an easy night at the office for the former AEW World Champion.

In a ‘Forbidden Door’ dream match, Moxley will clash with NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki made a surprise appearance at All Out and left Moxley sprawled out on the canvas in their first physical encounter in an AEW ring.

In addition to Moxley vs. Suzuki, Malakai Black will face Dustin Rhodes. The Natural looks to stop Black’s path of destruction through the Nightmare Family.

Former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho made a surprise debut at All Out. She was the Joker in the Casino Battle Royal match and was victorious. Ruby Soho earned the right to challenge Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and will be on hand at Dynamite to discuss her arrival in AEW.

We can also expect plenty of fallout from All Out, including the shocking debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.