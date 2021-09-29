MVP Responds To Criticism Over The Hurt Business Reunion

MVP, who is currently out of action following a knee surgery, has responded to fan criticism over the Hurt Business reunion seen on this week’s episode of Raw.

A fan tweeted at the former US champion saying that Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander’s reunion with Bobby Lashley did not make sense.

MVP responded to this complaint of the fan with a tweet of his own. As seen below, he posted an emoji and wrote: “You didn’t grow up with brothers obviously”:

You didn't grow up with brothers obviously. ? https://t.co/HHJWTJKQfR — MVP (@The305MVP) September 28, 2021

The team of Benjamin and Alexander lost a 2 on 1 handicap match against Drew McIntyre. This barred them from the ringside for Bobby Lashley’s WWE championship match against the Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania 37.

As a result of this loss, Bobby Lashley attacked the duo on the March 29 episode of Raw this year, effectively kicking them out of the Hurt Business and ending the faction.

However, MVP had recently teased a Hurt Business reunion prior to taking time off. This week’s episode of Raw then saw Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin interfering in the opening match of the night between Lashley and Big E.

It’s unknown if the reunion was a one-night thing or if we are going to see the Hurt Business competing together once again in the coming future.