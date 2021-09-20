MVP Undergoes Knee Surgery, WWE Runs With Storyline Injury

MVP has gone under the knife but it isn’t for the storyline injury WWE has run with.

The manager of Bobby Lashley has had a lingering knee issue. He suffered the knee injury during a six-man tag team match on Raw back in February. During the spring, MVP gave an update on his knee when speaking to WWE Espanol (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

“As many of you know, my knee has been bothering me for a while now. While it is better, it hasn’t fully healed yet. We’ve been trying to avoid surgery, so we’re gonna try one more procedure. If that doesn’t work either, I might have to get some minor arthroscopic surgery for the knee but, not yet. We’re still gonna try another treatment first.”

As it turns out, he couldn’t avoid the surgery. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MVP has indeed gone under the knife.

WWE is running with a storyline angle to explain MVP’s absence. The promotion says he suffered a “broken rib” as a result of Randy Orton‘s RKO to the outside during the Sept. 13 edition of Monday Night Raw.

BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/PbBPL0W1S7 — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2021

